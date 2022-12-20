Indian media houses yet to get fair share of revenue from tech platforms; could 2023 bring good news?

A C-suite executive of a leading newspaper shares with afaqs! the case was much different a few years back, when platforms were initially expanding. He explained the tech majors needed publishers in the beginning to come on their platforms for their content. Since then, the major qualm of the industry has been that there has been no transparency maintained by platforms since revenue estimates aren't shared. The primary argument given by the tech companies is that the companies don't buy this content, it is only shared on their platforms which in turn brings the publishers traffic. This has led to a "dramatic abuse" of the newspaper's content, e-papers, etc., which are shared on the platform without an oversight.