Indian Society of Advertisers issues advisory batting for BARC ratings

The advertising body has asked members to make an informed decision on advertising on platforms that plan to pull out of BARC.
As some television broadcasters plan to pull out of Broadcasters Audience Research Audience (BARC) India, the Indian Society of Advertisers (ISA) has issued an advisory to its members asking them to make an informed decision on running ads on such channels.
“It has been brought to our notice that some publishers would be opting out of BARC’s rating system. As we know, BARC is a joint industry body set up to design, commission and supervise and own an accurate, reliable and timely television audience measurement system for India... By using audience data, one can ensure that very little advertising spend is wasted. In India, television data is measured by BARC, print by IRS, etc. The primary objective being to know the returns on the heavy media investments made by advertisers,” reads the advisory.
The advisory was sent to the Advertising Agencies Association of India (AAAI) and all ISA members last week. All leading advertisers in India are members of ISA.
BARC currently measures TV viewing habits of 210 million TV households in the country, using 44,000 sample panel homes.
“Attention of advertisers is invited to practice of some platforms which do not subscribe to the established system of measurement, jointly agreed by all stakeholders- advertisers, agencies and broadcasters. Advertisers may independently assess the situation and take an informed decision with respect to such platforms while dealing for advertisements,” the advisory states.
Reports suggest that NDTV Limited, which owns NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India, has pulled out of BARC India over alleged discrepancies in the rating system.