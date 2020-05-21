"Indian users mostly access news through phone": comscore APAC report

Given the circumstances surrounding the COVID-19 disease, there is an increased inclination to access news and stay updated with world events. The report gives a break up of the age group that is inclined to access news, comparing it with numbers from 2019. It mentions that in the APAC region, the 25-34 age group were more inclined to access news/information in March 2019, as compared to the 35+ age group in March 2020. Younger users in markets such as Singapore and Vietnam (18- 34), used to have higher affinity towards news/information in March 2019, as compared to March 2020 where users in the 35+ age group show higher affinity towards news consumption.