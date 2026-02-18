India's ad revenue to cross Rs 2.02 lakh crore this year: TYNY

The advertising revenue is expected to reach Rs 2,01,891 crore in 2026 – an incremental addition of Rs 17,844 crore over 2025, with 9.7% growth, revealed WPP Media's latest This Year Next Year (TYNY) report.

The report underscores India's position as a top 10 global advertising market, with the sector representing 0.5% of India's GDP – a share that continues to grow with per capita GDP expansion and digital-led formalisation of advertising. India continues to be one of the fastest growing markets out of the Top 10 markets.

Prasanth Kumar, CEO South Asia, WPP Media, said, "India today stands at a pivotal crossroads where artificial intelligence, commerce, and privacy converge to redefine the very nature of consumer connection. With digital commanding nearly 68% of advertising expenditure, it has become an epicentre of connections, fuelling an ecosystem that is driven by outcomes rather than mere impressions. In this new landscape, the brands which thrive will be those capable of generating demand across the entire ecosystem, orchestrating value at every stage of the consumer journey. The momentum ahead will not be defined by transactions alone, but by transformation that includes a reimagining of how businesses and consumers interact. The true opportunity lies in building an omnichannel journey where discovery, purchase, and post-purchase experiences are seamlessly integrated, and every touchpoint adds tangible value.”

Ashwin Padmanabhan, COO South Asia, WPP Media, added, "The advertising landscape in 2026 will be defined by outcome and intelligence. AI-powered consumer engagement is accelerating outcome driven formats. Quick commerce is at a point of inflection, moving from a sales channel to an important media choice. Our success will be driven by our ability to capture consumers at the intersection of discovery and transaction."

Channel-wise, commerce-led advertising emerges as the fastest-growing segment at 24.2%, driven by the convergence of retail media, quick commerce, and social commerce. Other digital channels comprising non-search, non-commerce grow at 11.1%, while location-based media such as OOH and cinema expand at 8.9%. Intelligence-driven formats, encompassing search (AI-powered), voice, and agentic discovery, to register 8.0% growth. Print to register 4.4% growth, supported by DAVP price increase & sectoral relevance, while television grows at 3.1%—sustained by connected TV and addressable advertising. Audio follows at 1.5%, fuelled by streaming platforms.

Overall, digital (including digital extensions of all media) now accounts for 68.1% of total ad revenue, with content-driven channels contributing 70% and commerce rapidly gaining share.

Parveen Sheik, Head of Business Intelligence India, WPP Media, said, "India's advertising market demonstrates dynamism and maturity. At 9.7% growth, we are one of the fastest growing among top markets. The story of 2026 is one of convergence – where media, technology, and commerce become homogenous to deliver for brands. Brands that embrace AI, data intelligence, privacy-first strategies, and agile planning will capture disproportionate share of this growth."

On the category front, SME, Tech/Telco, Realty, Auto and Education emerge as key growth drivers. Rural recovery if sustained to contribute to growth. Meanwhile, Gen Z and Gen Alpha have solidified their position as a sizeable, digitally-native consumption base— shaping brand strategies with their preference for personalisation, immediacy, and purpose-led engagement.