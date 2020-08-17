India’s biggest reality phenomenon Bigg Boss Season 14 returns to COLORS and now Voot Select

The marquee reality blockbuster with Salman Khan is coming soon on COLORS.
2020 has been a challenging year for our audiences. While some are bogged down by the lockdown, others are bored with their quarantine routine. Par Ab Paltega Scene, Kyunki BB Dega 2020 ko Jawaab. The wait is now over as the national entertainment phenomenon, Bigg Boss 2020, is back on COLORS and will prove to be the perfect antidote to this dreadful year. Turning the tide and shattering the chain of monotony, Bigg Boss 2020 will elevate entertainment with unlimited drama, thrill, and excitement. The show will now also premiere on India’s fastest growing premium video on-demand service ‘Voot Select”. In an unprecedented move, Voot Select will offer unlimited access with 24-hour LIVE feeds from the BB house on weekdays and stream the episode before TV and ad-free at ₹99/month and a special introductory price of ₹499/year.
The national hero and audience favorite superstar Salman Khan will once again don the role of host and add his midas touch of wit and inimitable style to the show. Promising to be packed with ultimate thrill and excitement, the new season will unfold unprecedented drama and a roller coaster of emotions. COLORS with Bigg Boss has redefined and set new benchmarks on television through its disruptive content and thereby instituted itself synonymous to entertainment in India.
On bringing yet another exciting season of India’s most celebrated reality show, Nina Elavia Jaipuria, Head- Hindi Mass Entertainment and Kids TV Network, Viacom18, said “Bigg Boss today has grown to become a phenomenon in the country. The following and viewership the show receives continues to grow each year and it is truly the fans that make it happen. The last season was a tremendous success, trending on social timelines while also creating new viewership records in the category. While this year has been tough on everyone, we believe that it is only fair to the shows fan’s and our viewers that we return with a brand-new season 14 that will heighten spirits and delivers on an unmatched and thrilling entertainment experience. We look forward to launching yet another milestone season thus keeping our viewers engaged and happy as always.”
Speaking on the show Manisha Sharma, chief content officer, Hindi Mass Entertainment, Viacom18 said “Bigg Boss is not just a show but an extravaganza that drives pop culture and conversations in this country. The show has every year garnered unparalleled patronage from our viewers and partners, each seeking to be a part of the category-defining show. This year we know that our audience had to face many challenges. But the new season of Bigg Boss will serve as a perfect antidote and give a fitting retort to 2020 - Ab Paltega Scene, Kyunki BB dega 2020 ko Jawaab being the intent. Like every year we intent on bringing to life a winning mix of concepts, celebrities, and stress buster entertainment – A sensational show that each of our true blue Bigg Boss fans will not want to miss any moment of.”
This year our digital audiences are in for a treat. For the first time ever Asli Bigg Boss fans will get an unprecedented opportunity to enjoy their favorite show live 24 hours a day (Weekdays) on VOOT Select. Premium subscribers of the platform will have a chance to watch a live feed from inside the house as it happens and a lot more before the world at just ₹99/month and a special introductory price of ₹499/year.
Speaking on the digital for proposition of the iconic show Gourav Rakshit, chief operating officer, Viacom18 Digital Ventures, said, “ At Voot Select, we have ensured that our viewers are engaged and entertained with content that is a premium, exclusive, and diverse. Bigg Boss is one of India’s most-watched shows and commands a following and fandom that is unmatched. Taking our digital-first strategy a step forward and keeping in sync with our viewers growing demands, viewers and Bigg Boss’ Asli Fans will have access to daily episodes before it airs on television. With a watch first, watch non-stop & watch super-exclusive proposition, we look forward to showcasing yet another exciting and larger than life season of Bigg Boss for all our premium subscribers.”
Being the most anticipated and celebrated shows of Indian Television, the upcoming season of Bigg Boss will soon open its doors to capture the imagination of audiences nationwide with never seen before content encompassing hot tempers, emotions, and unlimited drama.
