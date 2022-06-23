India’s M&E industry expected to grow at 8.8% : PwC Report

Newspapers & consumer magazines: India will see an increase in total newspaper revenue at a 2.7% CAGR from INR 26,378Cr in 2021 to INR 29,945Cr in 2026. India, which will leapfrog both France and the UK to become the fifth-biggest newspaper market by 2026, will also be the only country to grow total newspaper print revenue consistently across the five-year forecast period. India will also be the only country in the world to grow daily print newspaper copy sales (by volume) during the forecast period. The increase at a 1.3% CAGR – to an average of 139mn daily average print newspaper sales in 2026, one-third of the global daily total – will mean that India will overtake China as the biggest world market for print edition readership in 2025.