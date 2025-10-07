India’s M&E sector in ‘Golden Era’, broadcasting key to growth: Kevin Vaz

India’s media and entertainment (M&E) sector is in a “golden era”, with global recognition, booming regional cinema, and rapid growth across digital, AVGC, gaming, and live sports broadcasting, FICCI Media & Entertainment Committee Chairman Kevin Vaz said on Monday at the 25th edition of FICCI FRAMES.

Vaz stressed on the urgency for a stronger collaboration from business and policy-makers. He said the regulatory burden on linear broadcasting has created an artificial price barrier that has increased regulatory costs and prevented TV broadcasting from innovating and competing. He called for 'a serious re-examination' of regulation.

"Forbearance is something we have always advocated for, and if we are to realise the ambitious growth that we envisage for the M&E sector, a light-touch regulatory regime is the optimal approach, building on industry best practices and self-regulation," he said.

Addressing industry leaders, government officials, and creative talent, Vaz highlighted the significance of FICCI FRAMES in shaping the sector over a quarter-century. “When FICCI FRAMES first began in 2001, the Government of India formally granted industry status to the M&E sector. That opened doors to institutional finance, investments, and risk-taking in content creation, infrastructure, and technology,” he said.

The silver jubilee edition, themed “RISE Together”—Reimagine, Innovate, Strengthen, Empower—reflects both pride in past achievements and urgency for future growth, Vaz said. Key trends shaping the industry include:

TV and Digital coexistence: Unlike Western markets, India thrives on a dual ecosystem where television and digital media complement each other, expanding the overall M&E pie.

Sports and Live Broadcasting: Cricket remains dominant, while football, kabaddi, and esports grow rapidly, driven by multilingual digital feeds and interactive experiences.

Regional Cinema and Global Recognition: South Indian films dominate box office shares, while Indian films like RRR and The Elephant Whisperers gain Oscars and acclaim at international festivals.

AVGC, Gaming, and Tech-led Storytelling: Original IPs, esports, and startups scale globally, supported by the National Centre of Excellence and MeitY initiatives.

Vaz also flagged regulatory challenges, particularly the burdens on linear broadcasting, advocating for a light-touch, self-regulated regime to enable innovation and competitive growth. He stressed that broadcasting, which contributes nearly 40% of the sector, is central to India achieving its vision as a global content hub.

“Together, we must ensure that creativity, quality, and innovation match the ambition of this industry,” Vaz said. “Over the next two days, we will reimagine, innovate boldly, strengthen our foundations, and empower every creator, every technologist, every voice. Together, we will RISE.”

The chairman also acknowledged the contributions of past industry leaders, including the late Yash Chopra, Karan Johar, and Uday Shankar, and thanked FICCI officials and co-chairs who helped organize the milestone event.