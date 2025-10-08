India’s media & entertainment sector to cross ₹3 trillion by 2027, says TRAI chairman

At the 25th edition of FICCI FRAMES in Mumbai, TRAI Chairman Anil Kumar Lahoti highlighted the need for balanced regulation and innovation to fuel the next phase of growth in India’s broadcasting and media industry. He said India’s Media & Entertainment (M&E) sector contributed ₹2.5 trillion to the economy in 2024 and is projected to exceed ₹3 trillion by 2027. The television and broadcasting segment alone generated nearly ₹680 billion last year.

Speaking at the event, Lahoti emphasised the sector’s rapid transformation from analog to digital, and now 4K broadcasting, driven by Smart TVs, 5G, and OTT platforms serving over 600 million users. Despite this growth, linear television continues to dominate, reaching 190 million TV households.

“TRAI’s approach is to enable orderly growth through innovation and fair competition while ensuring transparency for consumers and protection for smaller players,” Lahoti said.

He also pointed to recent regulatory reforms, including amendments to the Cable and TV Broadcasting Framework and the proposed authorization-based regime under the Telecommunication Act, 2023, aimed at simplifying compliance and improving ease of doing business.

Lahoti further highlighted TRAI’s recommendations for rolling out digital radio broadcasting in major cities to strengthen the FM ecosystem and modernize India’s audio landscape. He concluded by reaffirming the regulator’s commitment to collaborating with industry stakeholders to advance the Prime Minister’s vision of an “Orange Economy” powered by content, creativity, and culture.