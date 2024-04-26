Indiatimes embarks on a new content creation journey

Abhijeet Anand, business head of Indiatimes, expressed his enthusiasm for this transformative journey, stating, "As the premier lifestyle platform under Times Internet, Indiatimes has always been at the forefront of creating trendsetting narratives that resonate with the nation's youth. This metamorphosis marks our most thrilling chapter yet, as we strive to set new trends with unprecedented vigor to engage with our audience like never before. As we embark on the journey for Indiatimes 2.0, we have a robust pipeline of IPs (Intellectual Properties) centered around themes such as “Make in India” (showcasing India’s rich cultural heritage and innovation on a global scale), education and personal finance."