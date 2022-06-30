InMobi integrates Mobile Supply With Yahoo’s Demand-Side Platform for Direct Advertiser Access

Supply Path Optimization Provides Clear and Transparent Access to Valuable Audiences.
InMobi, a leading provider of content, monetization and marketing technologies that help businesses fuel growth, today announced a direct integration of its InMobi Exchange supply-side side platform (SSP) into Yahoo’s demand-side platform (DSP), giving advertisers, brands and media buyers across Yahoo’s extensive global portfolio of clients direct access to premium in-app supply and global user base, at scale.
Previously, InMobi’s substantial supply of international audiences had only been available through third-party exchanges for Yahoo; this collaboration provides SDK-powered direct inventory, without intermediaries, creating smooth supply path optimization for advertisers around the world and establishing increased transparency and efficiency for buyers. InMobi’s wide stable of publisher partners being plugged directly into Yahoo’s DSP means increased monetization capability and higher coverage with premium Fortune 500 brands.
Yahoo’s omnichannel DSP is fueled by more than 200 billion data signals, enabling optimized and efficient reach and relevance. Yahoo partners with the industry’s premier supply, including its own SSP, to bring advertisers and brands robust inventory opportunities, while driving supply optimization.
“Supply path optimization is an important element that many are focused on throughout the industry,” says Kunal Nagpal, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Publisher Platform and Exchange at InMobi. “This partnership gives advertisers a straight line to the Yahoo DSP with greater efficiencies in setting-up and optimizing campaigns to better reach target audiences.”
“We are very excited about this new partnership,” says Rishi Bedi, Managing Director, APAC, InMobi. He further shares, “InMobi is the largest and most trusted mobile exchange globally to drive real connections with today’s consumers. With this integration, clients of Yahoo DSP globally will now have direct access to InMobi Exchange’s reach and transparency.”
“Yahoo cultivates robust, diverse premium supply,” says Elizabeth Herbst-Brady, Vice President of Global Revenue and Client Solutions at Yahoo. “In partnering with InMobi, we’re creating a more direct line of sight for advertisers and boosting transparency and optimization opportunities.”