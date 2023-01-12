INOX partners with Yonex Sunrise India Open 2023 as Official Entertainment Partner

Alok Tandon, chief executive officer, INOX Leisure said “Indian badminton has been making the country proud for many years. As our country is all set to host the biggest professional badminton tournament ever, we take pride in partnering with the Yonex Sunrise India Open 2023 organized by Badminton Association of India to promote it across our cinemas, and let our audiences get familiar with its grandeur. In the process, we aim to strengthen our bond with our patrons, by offering them unique brand experiences and privileges. We wish the very best to all the players participating in this prestigious championship and hope to see an Indian star lifting the trophy.”