INOX signs agreement with ICC for live screening of ICC T20 Men’s World Cup 2022 matches in cinemas

The eighth edition of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup commences from 16th October, with the Super 12 stage kicking off on 22nd October, with the Final scheduled on November 13th in Melbourne. INOX will showcase all group matches to be played by Team India starting with their first match on 23 October against Pakistan, followed by the Semi-Finals and the Final match. The live matches will be screened across INOX multiplexes in more than 25 cities. INOX’s initiative of screening LIVE matches will provide a supreme stadium-like experience in movie theatres. The comfort of the cinema hall in an air-conditioned environment will add to their overall cricket watching experience in the company of like-minded fans of the game of cricket. In addition, fans will be able to enjoy exciting food-combos and scrumptious gourmet options served at INOX cinemas while enjoying the matches.