INOX turns into cricket stadium, to screen ICC Men’s T20 Cricket World Cup matches live

INOX will screen matches played by Team India, along with marquee league matches, the semi-finals and the final at multiplexes in select locations.
Multiplex chain, INOX Leisure, announced that it is all set to offer a stadium-like experience to the cricket enthusiasts of India with the screening of live matches of the ICC Men’s T20 Cricket World Cup 2021 on cinema screens.
The 7th edition of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup hosted by BCCI in UAE and Oman, is beginning on 17 October, 2021 with the final scheduled on 14 November 2021. INOX will showcase all league matches to be played by Team India, along with marquee league matches and the semi-finals and the final. INOX will screen the live matches at multiplexes in all major cities of India.
INOX’s initiative of screening LIVE matches will be a boon for the fans who wish to experience the stadium-energy in a carnival-like atmosphere, in a safe & hygienic ambience. The comfort of the cinema hall in an air-conditioned environment will add to their overall cricket watching experience. Fans will be able to enjoy INOX’s extravagant food-combos and scrumptious gourmet options served at the multiplexes while enjoying the matches.
Alok Tandon, CEO, INOX Leisure Limited said, “Imagine listening to the thunderous applause to a Jasprit Bumrah yorker or a six hit by Rishabh Pant, inside a cinema auditorium filled with hundreds of cricket fans. This ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, INOX is all set to welcome the cricket fans to this unparalleled and stadium-like experience across the country.”
“With this unique initiative, our aim is to provide our patrons the feel of pulsating energy as if one were in the stadium itself. We are waiting to welcome cricket fans to our cinemas to come and watch the World Cup matches together on our giant screens, with fantastic surround sound which will create an atmosphere like no other. Cricket is a religion in India and World Cup is one big festival, and we are delighted to bring the cricket action to the big screens at the INOX cinemas.”
Besides making sure that the cinemas will be operated by a 100% vaccinated team, INOX is adhering to instructions as prescribed in the notifications issued by the state governments for safe and hygienic cinema operations.
INOX has curated a hygiene initiative called #SafetyFirst, which is a combination of the measures prescribed by the government authorities and additional measures implemented by itself. INOX informs that in addition to the prescribed seating restrictions, the cinemas will be frequently deep cleaned and disinfection of all customer touch points including entrance, Box Office, lobbies, auditorium, F&B counters, restrooms and exit gates will be carried out.
All protocols like mandatory mask, temperature check, e-tickets, contactless payment & entry and enhanced intake of fresh air have also been implemented.