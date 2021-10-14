INOX turns into cricket stadium, to screen ICC Men’s T20 Cricket World Cup matches live

“With this unique initiative, our aim is to provide our patrons the feel of pulsating energy as if one were in the stadium itself. We are waiting to welcome cricket fans to our cinemas to come and watch the World Cup matches together on our giant screens, with fantastic surround sound which will create an atmosphere like no other. Cricket is a religion in India and World Cup is one big festival, and we are delighted to bring the cricket action to the big screens at the INOX cinemas.”