Instagram rolls out microdrama "Party of Two" to woo Gen Z creators

Instagram is stepping into scripted storytelling with the launch of a microdrama series in India, designed to encourage Gen Z users to experiment with creative expression.





Titled Party of Two, the series is part of Instagram’s global ‘Anyway’ campaign, which underscores the platform’s positioning as a space for uninhibited self-expression. The story follows two Gen Z flatmates with contrasting personalities who approach creativity in their own ways, mirroring the diverse ways young users engage with the platform.

The series, released as Instagram turns 15, is timed with product updates like Edits for video, Trials, and Reposts — tools meant to lower the barriers to content creation. “We hope the byte-sized nature of microdramas, hosted on reels, and combined with a storyline that appeals to Gen Z, encourages them to tap into their own everyday experiences and share them creatively on Instagram,” said Arun Srinivas, Country Director, Meta India.

Spanning seven episodes, Party of Two stars actors and creators Nidhi Bhanushali (@_ninosaur) and Sunakshi Grover (@sunakshigrover). Developed with creative agency Communique and directed by Samudra Sengupta and Gopikrishnan Nair, the series will premiere on Instagram Reels and @metaindia. The trailer dropped on September 2, with new episodes rolling out every alternate day starting September 4.