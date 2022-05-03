By afaqs! news bureau
IPL 15 ad volumes in first 39 matches grew by 5 per cent from IPL 14: TAM Sports

As per the report, corporate/brand image and e-comm-auto rental services were the new categories of advertisers during IPL 15.

Ad Volumes in the first 39 matches of IPL 15 grew by 5 per cent compared to a same number of matches in IPL 14, as per the Commercial Advertising Report of TAM Sports, a division of TAM Media Research.

The tally of categories grew by 10 per cent, advertisers grew by 5 per cent, whereas count of brands showed marginal growth of 1 per cent in the fifth week of IPL 15 as compared to first 4 weeks of IPL 15.

The report states that ecom-gaming was the top advertising category in IPL 15 as well as in IPL 14. During IPL 15, the top 5 categories collectively contributed 39 per cent of overall ad volumes.

Sporta Technologies, Think & Learn and K P Pan Foods are among the top 5 advertisers and were also common between IPL 15 and IPL 14. Dream11.com was the only common brand among the top 5 of IPL 15 and IPL 14.

More than 15 new categories appeared in 39 matches of IPL 15 as compared to IPL 14. Among the new categories, corporate/brand image topped the list followed by ecom-auto rental services.

The report found out that 10 to 20 seconds ads were the most utilised during commercial breaks, followed by 21 to 40 seconder ads.

