IPL 2020: Over 30 advertisers have already signed up; Star has sold 60% inventory

Apart from the inventory during live broadcast, Star Sports has also increased the airtime of its wrap-around shows. The slots during the build-up to the matches are sold at a different price-point. A source close to the development said, "Apart from buying spots for their ads, many brands have purchased assets like aston bands and logo bugs." These assets, the source says, are witnessing a higher demand compared to previous years.



In 2017, Star India had placed a bid of Rs 16,347 crore to win the global media rights of IPL for five seasons between 2018 to 2022.