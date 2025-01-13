IPL 2025 to begin on March 23, confirms BCCI VP Rajeev Shukla

The 18th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 is set to begin on March 23, as announced by BCCI Vice-President Rajeev Shukla. Shukla disclosed the tournament's start date on Sunday while addressing the media after BCCI's general meeting.

In addition to announcing the IPL 2025 start date, the BCCI meeting saw significant administrative decisions for Indian cricket. Rajeev Shukla revealed that Devajit Saikia will succeed Jay Shah as the new BCCI secretary, while Prabhtej Singh Bhatia has been elected as the treasurer, as mentioned in media reports.

Shukla also confirmed that the Champions Trophy squad selection meeting will be held between January 18-19, and the venues for the 2025 Women's Premier League (WPL) will be announced soon.

All 10 franchises finalised their squads during the mega auction held in Jeddah on November 24 and 25. Speaking to reporters after attending the Special General Meeting (SGM) in Mumbai, Rajeev Shukla confirmed, "IPL is going to start from March 23," officially announcing the IPL 2025 start date.

Last season, IPL 2024 began on March 22 with Royal Challengers Bengaluru facing Chennai Super Kings, and the finale took place on May 26 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Kolkata Knight Riders emerged as the champions of the season and will enter IPL 2025 as the defending champions.

