IPL Chairman Arun Dhumal on role of TV and digital for IPL viewing

Dhumal stated that for the WPL, they intend to implement the home and away format from the second season, but the number of teams will remain five for the next three years. The BCCI had arranged all matches in Mumbai over two venues for the inaugural tournament due to the challenging schedule after the Women's T20 World Cup. Dhumal emphasized the significance of home and away games for team fanbases and revealed that the board plans to introduce this format as soon as next season.