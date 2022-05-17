IPL impact: fantasy gaming platform PlayerzPot saw 50% increase in registrations

Gambling, betting, horse racing, etc., fall under the 28 per cent GST slab in India. Yadav informs that the GST paid on skill-based games is also 28 per cent, which is equal to that of luck-based games. Online gaming is bifurcated into games of chance and skill. Unlike a game of chance, where the outcome is based on a yes or no, a game of skill requires the players' input and tactics to win. A distinction between these games, in terms of how they are looked upon legally, is needed.