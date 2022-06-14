IPL Media Rights: Digital rights fetch 70% premium on Day 2 of auction

Bhattacharjya further adds that the video streaming platform is also taking into consideration the fine targeting capabilities of digital in not just serving ads but also to curate content for specific audiences. For instance, in 2021 Disney+ Hotstar had stand-up comedians doing commentary for IPL. He expects content and commentary in more languages, thereby reaching a wider audience base. “The ability of digital to talk to different audiences in very different ways is what makes digital a strong offering,” he says.