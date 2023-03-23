IPL was India’s first unicorn with a $1.1 billion valuation: D&P

According to Santosh N, it would be unreasonable to compare the expected current value of WPL with the current value of IPL. Comparing the WPL current valuation with the value of the IPL in 2007-08 would make more sense. But it should be noted that the WPL is currently played with only five teams, whereas the IPL had eight teams initially. Also, the media rights and title rights for WPL are lower than the equivalent numbers for IPL at inception. This makes it difficult for the WPL to command a valuation similar to that of the IPL in 2008. However, the WPL is expected to show steady growth in terms of viewership and fan engagement, and with the right strategies and investments, it could become a significantly more valuable property in the future.