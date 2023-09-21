IPL's ecosystem thrives with 6.3% growth amid Disney Star vs. JioCinema dual broadcasting clash

As per the report, while it might be intuitive for some to equate the WPL directly with the IPL, the importance of recognizing their distinct structural nuances directly impacts their ecosystem valuations. The IPL's inaugural season commenced with a larger framework, featuring 8 teams and a total of 59 matches. In contrast, the WPL started on a more modest scale, with 5 teams playing 22 matches. Given that the league's value is intrinsically linked to the number of matches, this disparity in scale is a significant factor in the valuation differences between the two leagues. This distinction underscores the established market presence and demand that IPL has enjoyed from its inception.