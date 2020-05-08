IRS 2019: Dainik Jagran most read newspaper, Times of India leads English, India Today Tops among magazines

Vikram Sakhuja, IRS Technical Committee Chairman and Group CEO Madison Media & OOH, Madison World said, “With 4 Quarters of 2019 data now complete we are reporting a complete year’s picture. Earlier quarters had also included some parts of the 2017 data. A few trends are emerging. Internet penetration has increased substantially and is now mainstream along with TV and Print; NCCS D&E are reducing quarter on quarter faster than HH socio-economic status thereby suggesting the need to Relook at the NCCS definition; ability to read and understand English has increased and while overall print readership is holding, daily readership has started showing signs of decline.”