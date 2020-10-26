Is local language content ushering in premium ad rates now?

“The point is that a language really cuts across multitudes of states, reaches out to a significant size of the audiences and, therefore, it has the ability to drive a media plan in a particular site. Any vehicle which helps me cut across Maharashtra on one side to West Bengal on the other, will gather that many numbers, in terms of audiences and, therefore, the price equivalent for ad rates.”

Kohli-Khandekar added an insight to the discussion – that the purchasing power of small town India is on the rise.