Is YouTube Shorts high on the minds of brands and content creators?

“The earlier breed of Instagrammers was a bit different from that of YouTubers. For example, there weren’t many celebs and influencers on YouTube, since the DNA of the two platforms was different. But now, there are synergies, at least on this feature. It’s not that the shorter content is being made just for Shorts. Smaller, crisp ‘Shorts’ of bigger content are being created. These can be used to market the bigger content on one’s channel,” explains Kumar.