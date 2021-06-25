Ishara to bring fresh content for viewers

The IN10 Media Network’s general entertainment channel, Ishara, has commenced shooting its original shows.
The shows Agni-Vayu, a romantic thriller, Paapnaashini Ganga, a mythological show, and family drama, Janani, catering to different genres, and audiences began shooting for new episodes, adhering to all the government rules and directives.
The pandemic hit us hard, and like many other industries, the media and entertainment sector was no exception. With shoots getting canceled, the broadcasters had to make do with reruns of existing shows or bring back older popular shows to the small screen.
Launched on March 1, 2021, Ishara, a general entertainment channel is known for its version 2.0 of Indian soap operas. The shows cater to the changing mindset of the audiences while keeping the Indian culture and traditions intact.
The new channel decided to abide by all the necessary protocols to protect its cast and crew. With the situation improving and the government easing the restrictions, the GEC is ready to once again entertain the audiences with new plots & twists.