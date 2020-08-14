ITC launches ‘5 STAR Kitchen ITC Chef’s Special’ On Star Plus every Saturday & Sunday 11am

From the delectable traditional fare like Rajasthani Bafla Bati, Konkani Dodak Dosa, Bengali Chanar Payesh, Potoler Dorma to unconventional creations like Aashirvaad Multi Millet Pizza, YiPPee Tricolor pasta masala with summer amaranth and King oyster mushroom, Mad Angles Nacho with Salsa and Mango Dip, B-natural Aam papad and gur kulfi candy or a Dark Fantasy Shake to satiate a sweet craving, the 12 ITC Hotel Chefs with their exceptional craftsmanship are all set to showcase the rich culinary heritage of our country. From the royal kitchens of Rajasthan, the dessert capital of Kolkata to the soothing flavours of Oriental cuisine each episode will spell the magic of rich traditional and contemporary food landscape in India using some of the choicest ingredients from the world class/ distinguished food portfolio of ITC Foods like Aashirvaad, YiPPee!, Sunfeast, B Natural et al. In addition, each episode will feature a guest chef who will share the screen with ITC Hotels’ Chef and journalist-turned-anchor Dheeraj Juneja who gives an interesting spin to the conversation as he interacts with the chefs about food preferences & influence of Indian culture across cuisines.