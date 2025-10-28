ITV Digital launches Blink, a Gen Z-focused platform for entertainment, sports, and lifestyle

ITV Digital has launched Blink, a new digital platform designed to engage Gen Z audiences through entertainment, sports, and lifestyle content. The platform aims to create a space for young audiences to explore, create, and connect through interactive and culturally relevant experiences.

Blink offers a mix of trending reels, exclusive interviews, social challenges, and user-led storytelling, emphasising diversity and peer-driven participation. Built on ITV Digital’s foundation in digital storytelling, the platform seeks to foster authentic engagement through relatable and shareable content.

Aishwarya Pandit Sharma, chairperson, The Sunday Guardian Foundation, said, “Blink isn’t just a channel, it’s a movement. It’s a space where young creators drive culture, creativity meets responsible storytelling, and diverse perspectives are celebrated every day.”

According to Akshansh Yadav, CEO – Digital, ITV Digital, Blink reflects the company’s vision of a digital-first future. “We’re in the middle of a digital reset and Blink is our statement of intent. It represents a new wave of creativity and connection, inspiring both new-age creators and established industry leaders to reimagine how digital storytelling can engage and empower Gen Z audiences,” he said.

The platform currently has over 69,000 YouTube subscribers and an expanding presence on Instagram, with plans to grow across more social and streaming platforms. Through collaborations with diverse creators and influencers, Blink aims to maintain a fresh, inclusive, and accessible content ecosystem.

With an emphasis on brand safety, transparency, and scalable solutions, ITV Digital plans to strengthen its digital innovation efforts and establish itself as a leader in Gen Z-focused media experiences.