Jabali.ai launches Jabali Studio to make AI-powered game creation accessible to all

In a move that could reshape how games are made, Jabali.ai has launched Jabali Studio, an AI-powered platform that lets anyone — from indie designers to hobbyists — design, build, and publish 2D and 3D games with ease.

Announced on October 29 in Mumbai, Jabali Studio aims to democratize game creation, removing the steep learning curve often associated with development tools. Built on the philosophy that “everyone can be a game maker,” the platform bridges the gap between creativity and code.

Users can choose between two creative paths — Vibe Code, for those who think in mechanics and logic, and Design Mode, for storytellers and visual creators. It also connects seamlessly with major AI systems like OpenAI, Gemini, Claude, and Grok, allowing creators to use familiar tools within one workspace.

“Game creation has long been limited by the complexity of tools and the need for large technical teams,” said Vatsal Bhardwaj, Founder and CEO of Jabali.ai. “Jabali Studio changes that by combining AI, creativity, and accessibility in one environment. Whether it’s a simple casual game or a deep 3D world, creators can now focus on their ideas while AI takes care of the heavy lifting.”

The platform supports a wide range of workflows, letting users start from Jabali’s own templates or integrate with popular engines such as Godot and Phaser, with Unity and Unreal Engine support on the way. Each project also comes with full source code access, giving users complete ownership of their creations.

Among its standout features are AI-powered debugging, self-healing builds, and intelligent publishing directly to Jabali.ai. Users can tailor their AI co-pilot’s behavior through four modes — Autonomous, Collaborative, Cautious, or Creative — depending on how much control they want to share with AI.

The launch follows Jabali.ai’s recent $5 million seed round led by BITKRAFT Ventures, with participation from Sapphire Ventures and Sony Innovation Fund — a signal of investor confidence in its mission to make generative AI tools more accessible.

By merging AI, accessibility, and creative freedom, Jabali Studio isn’t just another software release — it’s a statement about the future of gaming. As Bhardwaj puts it, the goal is to “make game development open, intuitive, and limitless.”