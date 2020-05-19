Jacqueline Fernandez invites India to dance from home and win with Disney+Hotstar’s ‘Home Dancer’

Speaking on the occasion, Bollywood star Jacqueline Fernandez said“I am elated to launch Disney+ Hotstar’s unique dance competition, Home Dancer. As a fitness enthusiast, dance gives me an adrenaline rush while also working as a form of therapy for my body, mind and soul. This show offers dance enthusiasts a platform to showcase their talent from the comfort of their homes to millions of viewers. As we try and cope with the new realities of social distancing, it is a great time to unleash our creative instincts and dance our way to coveted prizes on ‘Home Dancer’ every week.”