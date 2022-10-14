Jagran New Media and Vishvasnews.com's 'Sach Ke Sathi' returns to combat fake news and misinformation

The campaign's aim is for a more factually aware India via workshops and awareness.
Intending to take on the menace of fake news and misinformation is the sixth edition of the Sach Ke Sathi campaign from Jagran New Media and Vishvasnews.com.
Sach Ke Sathi: FactsUp aims to raise awareness about the societal effects of misinformation and fake news, as well as to provide the tools and training needed to identify misinformation. The goal is to spread awareness of fact-checking through media literacy.
The campaign began on October 13, 2022, and will run till March 2023, spanning across 10 states and 17 cities through various virtual and on-ground workshops.
Sack Ke Sathi, was introduced by Jagran New Mediaand Vishvasnews.com in 2019. The last five editions, addressed topics including Health Fact Check, Bihar Elections, Yes for Vaccine, and Assembly Elections 2022.
Bharat Gupta, CEO, Jagran New Media, said in a press release, "Over time, fake news and misinformation have crept deep into the content we consume, necessitating the urgent need to detect and rebut it. We at Jagran New Media believe in publishing meaningful and trustworthy content, and our effort to debunk misinformation through vishvasnews.com is at the heart of our ecosystem.”
Rajesh Upadhyay, Editor in Chief, Jagran New Media, said, “The main objective of the programme is to create awareness, empower citizens with tools to identify dis/misinformation and encourage them to spread information about fact-checking in their social circle.”
“Through this initiative, Vishwasnews.com and Jagran New Media strive to engage as many users as possible and help them to identify between real and fake news. We plan to connect with citizens through our local coordinators, editors, influencers, community radio, and other channels as part of our robust outreach plan.
As part of the Sach Ke Sathi FactsUp drive, the Vishvasnews.com team will connect with the citizens and add them to the Vishvas WhatsApp Tipline number. There will be instructions on how to use the Tipline number to make inquiries.
Events and seminars will be held locally with the assistance of qualified fact-checking experts for the benefit of citizens in these cities who are digitally vulnerable. The tip line will be promoted extensively and people will be guided on how to use the number for sending in their queries and connect in large numbers.