Jagran New Media crosses a mark of 100 million users

Consolidating its position in the Top 10 News and Publishing category with a 19 percent growth.
Jagran New Media, a digital arm of Jagran Prakashan surpasses 100 million users in the News/Information category with 100.60 Mn Total Unique Visitors, 384 Mn Total Views, 485 Mn minutes Time spent, registering a growth of 19% in Total Unique Visitors. JNM witnessed an annual growth of 4% in total unique visitors and consolidated its position as one of India's top ten news and information publishers, which augurs well for monetization.
Talking about the Growth, Bharat Gupta, CEO, Jagran New Media says, “Content, Technology & Policy are the new building blocks for any new age media company. Our Mission is to produce factual & credible content that Enables & Empowers new India through Knowledge, information & POV towards Better Health, Better Education & Better Growth, leading to an Inclusive & Progressive Society.
We have made significant investments in content + technology to provide an engaging and secure experience at the product end, while also protecting the digital expansion from Cookie Fadeout through the use of the DMP.”
“News/Information category witnessed a drop in FY 2021-22. The algorithm change aimed at making the news ecosystem more expert driven, authoritative & trust based, as well as post UP election traffic, were the two big reasons for this drop. Eight out of Top 10 News & Information companies witnessed a sharp annual decline. Thanks to our Audience First Strategy, wherein we have different products for different audience segments, which helped Jagran New Media witnessed growth. In all, we are gearing up for the next billion users by way of a scalable & sustainable business model.”
Adding to it, Gaurav Arora, chief revenue officer, Jagran New Media says, We are all set for the festive season and hopeful of an action packed season this year. Our primary goal at Jagran is to reach out to our advertisers with innovative solutions across genres. The segmented approach has previously yielded results, and we are currently aiming high in the Auto, Tech, Lifestyle, FMCG & Gaming categories as part of our overall revenue plan. We are introducing new products and IP’s enabling Brand Solutions that are out of the ordinary.
Jagran New Media has an array of offerings under the media & publishing category. Within the Hindi News and Information Category, the company’s flagship brand, Jagran.com further consolidated its leadership position with a constant growth in terms of users, page views and time spent. It clocked a reach of 44.61* Mn Total Unique Visitors, 166 Mn Total Views, 229 Mn Total Minutes.
In the education category, JagranJosh.com continued its successful run with 43.79 Mn total unique visitors, 124 Mn total views, 140 Mn minutes time spent and registered a growth of 98% in Total Unique Visitors, 86% in Total Views & 87% Total Minutes, JagranJosh.com also registered a annual growth of 138% in Total Unique Visitors, 167% in Total Views and 171% in Total Minutes.
In the health segment, Onlymyhealth.com maintained its leadership position in the Indian Health-Information category with 7.09 Mn Total Unique Visitors, 11 Mn Total Views & 13 Mn Total Minutes Time Spent registering a monthly growth of 30% in Total Unique Visitors, 41% in Total Views & 30% Total Minutes & registered an annual growth of 91% in Total Unique Visitors, 23% in Total Views & 28% Increase in Total Minute.
In the Women & Lifestyle category, HerZindagi.com, a leader in the category, reaches 18.22 Mn Total Unique Visitors, 28 Mn Total Views, 31 Mn Total Minutes. JNM consolidated its video presence by clocking 67.18 million Video Views and witnessed a growth of 120% during the Month of June’22