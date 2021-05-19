Jagran New Media enters the gaming industry with Play.jagran.com

To tap this thrilling opportunity, Jagran New Media, India’s fastest growing digital news & information platform, has launched a new site ‘Play.jagran.com’ to exclusively cater to the audience especially interested in Gaming. The platform has many gaming options for Single player, Real-time multiplayer, tournaments etc. which he can play for free and win Instant cash prizes . Popular games like Ludo, snakes & ladders, soccer & spin the wheel has also been added and the plan is to keep on adding more interesting games to keep the players entertained & also offer them a social environment to connect with friends and strangers. To provide the best games, Jagran New Media has partnered with Kurate Digital Consulting and through this partnership Jagran New Media will utilize Kurate’s expertise in the gaming industry so as to provide the most engaging experience to the users. Maxamtech Digital Ventures, the leading Technology Services provider is the partner of Jagran New Media for providing platform for Jagran Play.