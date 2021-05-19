Jagran New Media enters the gaming industry with Play.jagran.com

To provide the best games, Jagran New Media has partnered with Kurate Digital Consulting.
Indian gaming industry has really come of age and these are very exciting times for gaming as a developing genre in India. Since India is a young country with half if its population under the age of 25, two third under the age of 35 and easy availability of smart phones at low cost, gaming has successfully permeated the young market. Globally the gaming industry is estimated to have 3.4 billion players. While that impressive number is higher than the number of global Facebook users (2.8 billion), India is among top five online mobile gaming countries globally.
To tap this thrilling opportunity, Jagran New Media, India’s fastest growing digital news & information platform, has launched a new site ‘Play.jagran.com’ to exclusively cater to the audience especially interested in Gaming. The platform has many gaming options for Single player, Real-time multiplayer, tournaments etc. which he can play for free and win Instant cash prizes . Popular games like Ludo, snakes & ladders, soccer & spin the wheel has also been added and the plan is to keep on adding more interesting games to keep the players entertained & also offer them a social environment to connect with friends and strangers. To provide the best games, Jagran New Media has partnered with Kurate Digital Consulting and through this partnership Jagran New Media will utilize Kurate’s expertise in the gaming industry so as to provide the most engaging experience to the users. Maxamtech Digital Ventures, the leading Technology Services provider is the partner of Jagran New Media for providing platform for Jagran Play.
Talking about the partnership, Uday Sodhi, senior partner - Kurate Digital Consulting commented, “With 360 mn Online gamers in India having 20% + growth in 2020 - the Casual & hypercasual games provide a huge opportunity for Jagran.com to engage with their audience through a bi-lingual gaming channel. We at Kurate Digital Consulting are proud to partner with Jagran.com and Maxamtech Digital Ventures in rolling out the Jagran Play channel for Indian audience."
Xerxes Mullan, founder - Maxamtech Digital Ventures said,“Maxamtech Digital Ventures is excited to partner with Jagran New Media to launch and manage the Jagran Play channel for their online audience. Our Gaming 360 platform aims to deliver a unique experience for users through a variety of games, tournaments, social interaction and attractive in-game gratifications. As online gaming grows in India, we continue to play a key role in facilitating user engagement with gamification and customised gaming experiences.”
Due to the pandemic induced isolation, at-home entertainment options saw an upswing & it has certainly propelled the infusion of Gaming into mainstream entertainment. Speaking about the new initiative, Bharat Gupta, CEO-Jagran New Media, said, “Our Online Gaming Initiative will help us to reach out & engage with this new digital first audience more effectively and further consolidate our brand offerings amongst this fast growing audience segment”