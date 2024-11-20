Jagran New Media launches Gujarati Jagran App to expand Indic reach

Jagran New Media, the digital arm of Jagran Prakashan, announces the launch of the Gujarati Jagran App as the latest addition to the Jagran family. The new app is free of cost and designed to deliver real-time news and information in the Gujarati language to reach users in the mediums they prefer most and in languages they understand best. Having successfully launched platforms in multiple languages like English, Hindi, Punjabi, Gujarati, Marathi, Tamil, etc., the Gujarati Jagran App is now set to redefine user experience with content and features tailored for a specific community.

GujaratiJagran.com launched in the year 2022 is already a go-to destination for significant international users and a dedicated following among the Gujarati-speaking population in India. With the new app, the aim is to deepen community connection, delivering credible local news, entertainment, business updates, and more.

Rajesh Upadhyay, Editor-in-Chief of Jagran New Media, said: "The launch of the Gujarati Jagran App is an exciting moment in our ongoing Indic language expansion strategy. Leveraging technology to provide instant, credible and comprehensive updates with just a click has been our forte. Our mission is to create a seamless, engaging, and trustworthy news experience, and introducing the all- new Gujarati Jagran

App is a significant step in that direction. This launch will further solidify our connection with the Gujarati-speaking community, both locally and globally, ensuring they stay informed and connected to their roots."

Pradeep Singh Rawat, AVP, Technology & Design at Jagran New Media, added: "We are thrilled to launch the Gujarati Jagran App, focusing on cutting-edge technology and a modern design for a smooth and enjoyable user experience. Our app offers an intuitive UI/UX, city-specific personalisation, and seamless navigation between categories, making it a comprehensive and user-friendly source of Gujarati news, lifestyle, trending content, and more. Additionally, the app brings all content forms together in one place – from articles to quick tappable stories – making it a comprehensive source of information. With seamless navigation between different categories, users can effortlessly explore news, lifestyle, trending content and more. Our goal is to create a sophisticated, user-friendly platform that not only meets but exceeds the expectations of our tech-savvy audience, keeping them informed and engaged."

The app, available for free download on both iOS and Android platforms, features a user-friendly interface that blends content and technology to deliver a faster and more engaging experience.