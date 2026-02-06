Jagran New Media launches jagranreviews.com to expand affiliate business

Jagran New Media, the digital arm of Jagran Prakashan has launched jagranreviews.com, a standalone platform aimed at expanding its affiliate marketing business. The website focuses on product reviews, comparisons and shopping-related content across multiple consumer categories.

Positioned as a content-first destination, jagranreviews.com features editorial-led reviews rather than automated listings or sponsored rankings. The platform covers categories including electronics, appliances, fashion, beauty, home and lifestyle, with content spanning products such as smart TVs, laptops, headphones, washing machines and air conditioners.

The site includes comparison tools that allow users to evaluate products side by side, dedicated product pages linked to e-commerce platforms, and a deals section highlighting current offers. Jagran New Media states that the platform operates without display advertising, placing emphasis on uninterrupted reading and editorial-led recommendations.

According to the company, all rankings, reviews and product selections are developed in-house by editorial teams with domain expertise, focusing on usability, value and real-world relevance rather than specifications alone. The launch forms part of Jagran New Media’s broader effort to strengthen affiliate-led revenue streams.

Commenting on the launch, Gaurav Arora, chief operating officer, Jagran New Media, said: “Jagranreviews.com is a natural extension of our user-first digital philosophy. As commerce increasingly gets influenced by content, the need for credible, clutter-free, and expert-driven information has never been higher. Jagranreviews.com has been built to address this very gap, where every product recommendation is rooted in research, editorial integrity, and genuine value for the user. Our aim is not just to help users buy, but to help them buy right, with complete trust.

This initiative expands our affiliate marketing program as an additional revenue stream, with clear value for both aggregators and users.”

Jagranreviews.com adds to Jagran New Media’s portfolio of digital properties and reflects the publisher’s growing focus on content-led commerce and affiliate partnerships.