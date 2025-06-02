Jagran New Media revamps English vertical to TheDailyJagran.com

Jagran New Media, the digital wing of Jagran Prakashan has announced the revamp of its English news platform to a standalone, premium destination, TheDailyJagran.com, with a brand new identity. As English vertical takes on its new avatar, the brand reiterates its foundational promise — “From the House of Trust, Comes a New Daily.” TheDailyJagran.com is now live and ready to become the go-to English news platform for readers seeking verified news, insightful perspectives, and a credible take on current affairs. With a bold new identity, TheDailyJagran.com aims to establish itself as a smart, sharp, and independent English media brand for the modern Indian reader. It will continue to offer a mix of news, entertainment, lifestyle, cricket, business, astrology and trending updates with the same journalistic integrity and commitment to truth that the Jagran group is known for.

Commenting on the transition, Gaurav Arora, COO, Jagran New Media, said: “TheDailyJagran.com represents a forward-looking shift in how we serve our English-speaking audiences. While the platform carries forward Jagran’s trusted legacy, it brings with it a renewed editorial focus, stronger design sensibilities, and sharper storytelling. Through TheDailyJagran.com, we’re building a destination that is youthful, bold, and credible. With this move, we reaffirm our commitment to innovation, content integrity, and user-first experiences. We have been focusing on expanding our offerings into different languages, and this revamp is an effort towards reaching out to our readers across borders.”

TheDailyJagran.com leverages the latest frontend and backend innovations, Next.js 14, Tailwind CSS, and enhanced Core Web Vitals for speed, performance, and seamless navigation. With this revamp new sections have been introduced, including CricDaily for live cricket updates and the regular match schedule, AstroDaily for astrological updates and zodiac predictions, and a redesigned suite of finance utility calculators (EMI, SIP, PPF, BMI, and more). Keeping personalisation at the forefront, new features are added, like single sign-on, personalised MyFeed, and smart content discovery, for the platform to deliver a fast, intuitive, and user-first news experience.