Jagran New Media rolls out premium subscription for Jagran.com

Jagran New Media, the digital arm of Jagran Prakashan Limited, has introduced a premium subscription plan for Jagran.com. The offering provides users with an ad-free, clutter-free and curated news experience as part of the company’s efforts to strengthen reader engagement through credible content across devices.

The subscription unlocks several features including exclusive access to Jagran Prime articles, full access to the Jagran e-paper with archives (limited to one year depending on the plan), offline mode on the Jagran App, smart article suggestions and personalised newsletters. The Prime Max plan further offers monthly thought-leadership magazines, invites to offline events and a premium member badge for user profiles.

Gaurav Arora, COO, Jagran New Media, said, “In today’s fast-moving digital world, readers are seeking a more focused and premium content experience. With our new subscription plans, we are giving them a credible news journey without distractions. Whether it’s exclusive content, data-rich storytelling or ad-free reading, our aim is to enrich the user experience while ensuring easy accessibility across platforms. This launch is a strategic step toward building a deeper connection with our users to build an informed and empowered digital Bharat.”

Subscribers also gain early access to deep-dive stories, expert columns, special features and infographics, available through monthly, quarterly and yearly options.

The plans are priced at:

• E-paper + Ad-Free + Prime Max at ₹149/month with a 10-day free trial

• E-paper + Ad-Free at ₹99/month with a 7-day free trial

• E-paper Only at ₹69/month

Available on Android, iOS and desktop, the subscription is enabled on the Jagran App, offering readers a personalized, uninterrupted and engaging news experience.