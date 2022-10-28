Jagran New Media’s HerZindagi expands into the Tamil Market

Along with text articles, the site also offers Google Web Story format.
HerZindagi.com, a leading women's lifestyle website owned by Jagran New Media, is expanding into the Indic language landscape with the launch of its Tamil site, following its success in Hindi and English. HerZindagi in Tamil brings to its readers an array of content tailor made for women, across the topics of fashion, beauty, shopping, recipes, travel, kitchen hacks, finance and more. With this launch, Jagran New Media, one of India's top media conglomerates, expands its reach to a new section of readers across the globe. It is one of many steps in its incredible growth trajectory and expansion plan to bring the magic of HerZindagi to everyone.
Speaking on the launch of the Tamil site, Bharat Gupta, CEO Jagran New Media said "Indian digital users are growing exponentially, especially from tier 2 and 3 cities. It is no surprise that 75% of that growth is coming from Indic language users, compared to a mere 3% of English language users in India. With a brand like HerZindagi, which has already won the trust of its readers in the Hindi heartland, it is the logical next step for us to take this exciting platform to the readers in the south of India."
Associate VP and Business Head of Health & Lifestyle verticals, Megha Mamgain said, "Our teams are carefully studying the interests of Tamil readers and creating content that captures regional nuances, is relatable, accurate and a value add to the lives of our readers. We hope to serve this carefully created content to Tamil readers in India and across the world. Taking the learnings from the success of HerZindagi.com in Hindi, we are hoping to put the interest of Tamil women readers on center stage.
Strengthened by the trust of its millions of users, HerZindagi is now expanding its reach with this Tamil launch. With this launch, HerZindagi.com is expanding its reach in the south market with the larger intent to launch in Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam in the upcoming months.
With the same commitment to serve original, expert-backed content that is utility based, HerZindagi Tamil offers to bring value and enrich the lives of its readers. The content has been crafted keeping in mind the interest and sensibilities of the Tamil readers. Along with text articles, the site also offers Google Web Story format which will allow users to experience the rich media, tappable stories that are created for mobile first experience.