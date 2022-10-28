Jagran New Media’s HerZindagi expands into the Tamil Market

HerZindagi.com, a leading women's lifestyle website owned by Jagran New Media, is expanding into the Indic language landscape with the launch of its Tamil site, following its success in Hindi and English. HerZindagi in Tamil brings to its readers an array of content tailor made for women, across the topics of fashion, beauty, shopping, recipes, travel, kitchen hacks, finance and more. With this launch, Jagran New Media, one of India's top media conglomerates, expands its reach to a new section of readers across the globe. It is one of many steps in its incredible growth trajectory and expansion plan to bring the magic of HerZindagi to everyone.