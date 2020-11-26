Jagran.com starts city specific news model - Jagran Local

Commenting on the development, Gaurav Arora - chief revenue officer, Jagran New Media said, “Jagran local is in line with our endeavor of reaching out to Naya Bharat from both audience and advertiser perspective. We will build scale & deliver value to advertisers who are testing waters with digital ecosystem. Hyperlocal inventory along with our self-serve ad engine will give the power in advertisers hands of local business owners to create and manage their own campaigns.”

As there is no dearth of content on the Internet, Jagran Local is all set to carve a niche by providing local content which is not only informative but will also add value to the knowledge bank of the readers. The readers will be able to access the local news through the web portal https://local.jagran.com/

Talking about the launch, Mr. Divy Kohli, Head - Special Projects and Innovations, Jagran New Media said, “Hyperlocal is our stepping stone towards providing a platform to users coming in from Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities/towns. We look forward to provide these users a seamless platform which can connect them to their city. Keep them up to date about latest news and provide them with all the relevant information.”

In April 2020, Jagran New Media (JNM) crossed 100 Mn monthly users across its core products (News, Education, Health & Women Lifestyle & Fact-Check Division). The group witnessed a massive user and engagement growth during the lockdown phase. The video views also registered a remarkable annual growth of 158% and 257% subscribers growth.

The local news model is in continuation of this growth strategy and an important step to maximise ARPU through user engagement and premium product experience.