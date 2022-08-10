Japanese anime series 'Naruto' to launch on Sony YAY!

Based on Masashi Kishimotos’s top selling manga, it will be launched in five languages.
Sony YAY! announced the launch of Japanese anime series – Naruto. This new addition leads to a significant expansion of the channel’s toon- verse.
Launching it in 5 languages, the channel aims to bring anime fans across all age groups closer to their favourite Ninja.
Leena Lele Dutta, business head, Sony Pictures Networks India, Kids’ Genre, says, "The popularity of anime is growing immensely in India. Our endeavour with Naruto is to take this popular series with the multilingual offering that will help satiate the demand for anime lovers as well as increase its footprint through localization. With Naruto Sony YAY! will cater to a larger audience in kids and young adults and further strengthen its leadership position."
The show celebrates a unique style of this Japanese anime and is based on a hugely popular series of Masashi Kishimotos’s top selling manga. The series will further showcase a young boy’s resilience and undaunted quest of becoming the most powerful leader of his village.