Jar mandates Initiative Media as its media agency on record

Nishchay AG, co-founder & CEO, Jar said, "We are joyous to share that Initiative will be Jar’s media agency. Together, we are on a mission to reach the corners of the country to become har ghar ka Jar. In the last few years, Indians’ rate of saving has declined drastically. The pandemic was an added factor. The fintech space is what we need to adapt to at the moment. With this partnership, we aim to expand on a wider prism and reach our customers to convey the importance of saving to common Indians."