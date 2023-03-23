JBL is the new brand and audio sponsor for Delhi Capitals

“T20 League is undoubtedly the biggest sporting event in our country and JBL is excited to rekindle the association with Delhi Capitals, to multifold the energy and excitement in the arena. At JBL, we're all about pushing boundaries and taking entertainment to the next level, and our collaboration with Delhi Capitals and T20 League is a testament to that commitment. Our brand ideals match with Team DC’s prowess and this season JBL aims to create a sensory experience that will stay with the fans long after the final whistle has been blown”, says Vikram Kher, Vice President, Lifestyle, HARMAN India.