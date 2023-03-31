Jio Cinema, Star Sports rope in 13 sponsors each for IPL 2023

The T20 tournament will begin on March 31, 2023.
With the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 to begin on March 31, both Jio Cinema and Star Sports have finalised their deals with the sponsors.
Jio Cinema, the official digital partner, has roped in Dream 11 as the co-presenting sponsor. The associate sponsors are Appy Fizz, ET Money, Castrol, TVS, Oreo, Bingo, Sting, Kamala Pasand, Puma, Ultratech Cement, Kingfisher Power Soda and Rapido.
Meanwhile, Star Sports, the broadcast partner, has roped in Dream 11, Asian Paints, Charged by Thums Up, Airtel, Cadbury Dairy Milk, Mountain Dew, Parle Biscuits, Kamala Pasand, RuPay, Britannia, Tata Neu, Jindal Panther and LIC.
BCCI's sponsors for this season include the title sponsor Tata and official partners Dream 11, Cred, Upstox, RuPay, Visit Saudi and Herbalife. Paytm, Aramco and CEAT have also partnered for this season.
Disney Star will also be airing 12 of the matches on its FTA channel Star Utsav Movies.