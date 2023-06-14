JioCinema bags digital rights of India’s tour of West Indies 2023

The all-format bilateral tour starts July 12 with the first Test in Dominica followed by the second in Trinidad. The Test series will mark the beginning of India’s World Test Championship 2023-25 cycle. The 3-match ODI series begins July 27 and will be played in Barbados and Trinidad. The five-match T20I competition tips off in Trinidad on August 3, followed by two matches in Guyana and the last two fixtures in Florida, USA.