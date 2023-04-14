JioCinema becoming the primary streaming destination for Viacom18 content?

Voot has been the go-to destination for all the Viacom18 content be it daily soaps, web series or movies. However, a number of these properties can also be found on JioCinema now.
Viacom18 owns Voot, an OTT platform and two subscription based platforms, Voot Select and Voot Kids. JioCinema, is a content aggregator app owned by Reliance Industries. (Viacom18 is a joint venture between Network18- a subsidiary of Reliance Industries and Paramount Global.)
When Viacom18 had bagged the digital streaming rights for the IPL, for a whopping ₹23,758 crore for five years there were speculations that it will be streamed on Voot. However, those were quickly dismissed with Viacom18 announcing that JioCinema will be streaming the tournament for free.
Now that crores of eyeballs are on JioCinema, one would very likely want to retain them. Hence, Jio Studios- the film distribution arm of Reliance industries this week announced a content slate of 100 films and webseries. These titles will be released exclusively on JioCinema, while a few titles will be theatrical releases.
It seems like the network has been really focusing on scaling JioCinema.
Moreover, Viacom18 on Thursday announced that it has completed the transaction for a strategic partnership with Reliance Industries, Bodhi Tree Systems, and Paramount Global.
Speaking about Jio Studio’s content slate, Jyoti Deshpande, President - RIL Media and Content Business had said that they want to cash in on the IPL eyeballs on JioCinema and these titles can be expected to release on the platform from May. She had also hinted at how this content can be behind a pay-wall.