JioCinema to be the Digital Home of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Viacom18 Media recently announced a strategic investment from Bodhi Tree Systems. Former 21st Century Fox CEO James Murdoch, and India’s media doyen Uday Shankar established Bodhi Tree Systems in 2021. Murdoch comes with more than two decades of global leadership in the media and technology industries. Uday Shankar, who served as President of Walt Disney Asia Pacific, built the biggest media and entertainment company and streaming service in India. The combine of Shankar and Murdoch brings unrivalled skill, capability and understanding in the global media landscape and building iconic businesses.