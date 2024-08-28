JioCinema to live-stream Paralympic Games Paris 2024

Coming on the heels of a historic presentation of Paris 2024, Viacom18 today announced JioCinema will live-stream Paralympic Games Paris 2024, scheduled to take place in the French Capital from August 28 – September 8. In addition to live coverage of the event on JioCinema, Sports18 TV Network will also run daily highlights from the 12-day event. JioCinema will offer the best action across two concurrent feeds for the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games giving viewers a comprehensive presentation of the marquee event.