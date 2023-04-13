JioCinema to make IPL 2023 omnipresent with digital streaming in fan parks

“Even as fans and viewers continue to get a world-class sports viewing experience at their convenience, we want our offerings to be ubiquitous across the country, whether it be from the comfort of home or outdoors with friends and family,” said a Viacom18 Spokesperson. “Our record TATA IPL viewership on JioCinema since the opening game is a testament to shifting consumer preference for digital when viewing live sports and we are now taking it to the next level by bringing in the community viewing dimension.”