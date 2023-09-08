JioCinema to stream India-Australia ODI series for free

It will also be available on Viacom18's regional channels in Hindi, Tamil, Bengali and Kannada.
After winning the media rights for the BCCI matches in August, Viacom18 will be streaming its first tournament on JioCinema for free. The upcoming India vs Australia ODI series will also be available on Viacom18's regional channels in Hindi, Tamil, Bengali and Kannada.
The series, scheduled for September 22, 24 and 27, will be streamed for free on JioCinema in 11 languages. It will also be available on Sports18 in English, Colors Cineplex in Hindi and other regional languages on Colors Tamil, Bangla Cinema and Kannada Cinema.
On August 31, Viacom 18 won both the television and digital rights for the domestic and international matches to be played in India for the next five years (2023-28). It won the digital rights for Rs 3,101 crore and television rights for Rs 2,862 crore, a total amount of Rs 5,963 crore.
This broadcast cycle, extending from September 2023 to March 2028, has 88 bilateral matches (could go up to 102 matches) involving India. It can be broken down into 25 Tests, 27 ODIs and 36 T20Is.
In the past, JioCinema has been streaming its sporting content, including the FIFA World Cup in 2022 and the IPL 2023, for free. It helps the platform get a wider reach.While the IPL was also available in 12 languages, this will be the first time that the network will be experimenting with regional languages for its television broadcast.