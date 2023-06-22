JioCinema to stream the inaugural Global Chess League

As part of JioCinema’s commitment to helping the Global Chess League reach a wider audience, the league will be streamed free to all viewers.

Speaking about the association, Hursh Shrivastava, Head of Strategy, Partnerships & Acquisitions, Viacom18 - Sports, said, “We are excited to be a part of the chess revolution that the Global Chess League will bring about. Through JioCinema, we will provide a one-of-a-kind experience for chess fans while also helping the sport grow its fan base. We are looking forward to a successful partnership with the league.”